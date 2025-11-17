Yuanbao (YB) versus Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Yuanbao (NASDAQ:YB – Get Free Report) is one of 58 publicly-traded companies in the “INS – MULTI LINE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Yuanbao to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Yuanbao and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuanbao N/A N/A N/A Yuanbao Competitors 11.98% 12.16% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yuanbao and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuanbao 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yuanbao Competitors 383 2242 3049 144 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “INS – MULTI LINE” companies have a potential upside of 14.30%. Given Yuanbao’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yuanbao has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Yuanbao and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yuanbao $456.88 million $120.44 million 11.72 Yuanbao Competitors $20.37 billion $1.58 billion 88.73

Yuanbao’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yuanbao. Yuanbao is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.6% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of shares of all “INS – MULTI LINE” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yuanbao competitors beat Yuanbao on 12 of the 12 factors compared.

Yuanbao Company Profile

Our mission is to protect health and well-being through technology. We are a leading technology-driven online insurance distributor in China. We take pride in pioneering the seamless integration of insurance with cutting-edge technologies, and have constructed a highly efficient full consumer service cycle engine. Through this engine, we successfully distribute suitable and high-quality insurance products to over ten million insurance consumers. According to Frost & Sullivan, we were the largest independent insurance distributor in China’s personal life and accident & health (A&H) insurance market in terms of first year premiums in 2023. Our engine enables us to provide customized services for each insurance consumer across personalized recommendation, purchasing, policy management, claim settlements and post-sales services. Built upon a scalable architecture, our engine is equipped with effective predictive capabilities generated from interconnected networks of models. This allows us to continually optimize model outcomes across different media channels, diverse consumer preferences and product depth and breadth. As of December 31, 2024, we had approximately 4,700 models supporting our operations. Our engine offers significant value propositions for insurance consumers and insurance carriers. We act as a unique and efficient gateway to distribute customized insurance products underwritten by our partnered insurance carriers. We have robust collaboration with insurance carriers by empowering them to tailor a variety of flagship insurance products, which in turn enables us to attract and retain a vast consumer base and stimulate their demand for insurance products. By accumulating and analyzing more big data, we gain deeper and wider understanding of consumer demands and behavior. Through all this, we are able to fulfill consumers’ evolving needs and enhance insurance carriers’ sales at the same time. We believe there is substantial untapped market potential for online insurance distribution. According to Frost & Sullivan, the penetration rate of online insurance sales still lags behind the penetration rate of online retail sales. Moreover, the penetration rate of online distribution for personal life and A&H insurance in China, in terms of gross written premium (“GWP”), is anticipated to double over the next five years. Driven by our engine and our market leading position, we are well-positioned to further penetrate this rapidly growing market. Our principal executive offices are located in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

