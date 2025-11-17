Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.6440, with a volume of 372570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YELP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Get Yelp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on YELP

Yelp Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.77.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.39 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,200 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $39,576.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 201,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,638,874. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,980.64. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,036. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,945,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yelp by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,662 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 40,325 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 268.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,173 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,811,000 after purchasing an additional 548,586 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the first quarter worth about $657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.