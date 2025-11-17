Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Announces Earnings Results

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 16.35% and a negative net margin of 14.05%. Yatsen updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Yatsen Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE YSG opened at $6.76 on Monday. Yatsen has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of -2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on YSG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Yatsen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Yatsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Yatsen has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YSG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Yatsen by 46,015.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,754,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Yatsen by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 546,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 294,437 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter valued at $1,021,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth $638,000.

Yatsen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.