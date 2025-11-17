Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $310,000 Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Y.D. More Investments Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,538 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,002,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 493,281 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth approximately $6,525,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $4,711,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,376,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,226,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Mobileye Global stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,339,046. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.93 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 17.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

