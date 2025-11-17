Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $166.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Xylem by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $142.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. Xylem has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

