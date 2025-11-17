Wrapped THETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $188.24 Thousand (WTHETA)

Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) traded down 95.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. During the last week, Wrapped THETA has traded down 65.9% against the dollar. Wrapped THETA has a total market cap of $188.24 thousand and $6.45 thousand worth of Wrapped THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped THETA token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Wrapped THETA

Wrapped THETA’s total supply is 446,727 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped THETA is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped THETA is www.thetatoken.org. Wrapped THETA’s official Twitter account is @theta_network.

Wrapped THETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped THETA (WTHETA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Theta Network platform. Wrapped THETA has a current supply of 446,726.7928. The last known price of Wrapped THETA is 0.41234885 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,172.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thetatoken.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

