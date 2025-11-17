Williams-Sonoma Q2 EPS Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $182.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.25. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $129.36 and a one year high of $219.98. The stock has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $18,015,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 876,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,534,477.59. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 114,153 shares of company stock worth $22,901,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,630,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,471,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter valued at $254,778,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $212,107,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 184.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 861,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,927,000 after purchasing an additional 558,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter worth about $85,075,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

