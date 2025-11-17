William Blair Has Pessimistic View of CCRN FY2026 Earnings

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Cross Country Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $250.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.72 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of CCRN opened at $11.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.16. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $364.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 139.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 422.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 324.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.