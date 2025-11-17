WHY (WHY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $227.39 Thousand

WHY (WHY) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. WHY has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $227.39 thousand worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WHY has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One WHY token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WHY

WHY’s launch date was April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com. WHY’s official Twitter account is @inwhywetrust.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000002 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $226,616.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

