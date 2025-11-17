Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,406,646 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,406,646 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

PBA opened at $38.66 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBA shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

