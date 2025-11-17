Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 127,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

