Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp $MPLX

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,144,264 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth approximately $776,894,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.2% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,788,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $416,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,045,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,060,000 after buying an additional 654,489 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,497,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 996,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,782 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Down 0.6%

MPLX stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $44.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Mplx had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 37.61%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $1.0765 per share. This represents a $4.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mplx from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Mplx from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Mplx from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Mplx

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

