Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. $IGIC

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709,660 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.30% of International General Insurance worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of International General Insurance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,636,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,355,000 after purchasing an additional 242,104 shares during the period. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International General Insurance by 1,293.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,961 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International General Insurance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IGIC stock opened at $23.38 on Monday. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.23.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). International General Insurance had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International General Insurance declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International General Insurance in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International General Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

International General Insurance Profile



International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It is involved in underwriting a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, motor, marine liability, contingency, marine, treaty, and casualty insurance and reinsurance.

