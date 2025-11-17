Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gulfport Energy Corporation $GPOR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Free Report) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 1,360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Joseph Martinez sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.57, for a total value of $102,942.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,288 shares in the company, valued at $735,692.16. This represents a 12.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Wolf sold 1,525 shares of Gulfport Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $320,661.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,224.74. This represents a 25.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,760 shares of company stock valued at $978,140 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPOR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gulfport Energy in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

Gulfport Energy Trading Down 1.0%

GPOR opened at $208.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $153.27 and a 12-month high of $215.57.

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $379.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 9.14%.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

