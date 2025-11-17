Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its holdings in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after purchasing an additional 779,109 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AHR opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.54, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 1,500 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $74,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,560. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,398. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on AHR shares. Zacks Research upgraded American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

