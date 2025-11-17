Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4%

MGV stock opened at $138.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.50 and a 200-day moving average of $132.78. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $112.25 and a 12-month high of $140.38.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

