Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.2%

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,526,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

