Westpac Banking Corp Sells 9,573 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,229,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,766,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,917,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,061,000 after acquiring an additional 855,883 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,756,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,605,000 after purchasing an additional 385,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,567.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,960,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

COLD traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $10.89. 166,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.51 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.390-1.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.62.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

