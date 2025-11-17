Westpac Banking Corp Sells 341 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 58.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.50. The stock had a trading volume of 247,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.81.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

