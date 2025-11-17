Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,214 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 66.0% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,872.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 49.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 129,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,561.97. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 13.23 and a current ratio of 13.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $52.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 49.54% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $397.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.860-3.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.50 to $47.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.