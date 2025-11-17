Westpac Banking Corp Sells 199 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after acquiring an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,669,000 after acquiring an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,073,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,744,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.30. 75,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.16, for a total transaction of $2,618,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,690,849.40. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,230 shares of company stock worth $5,530,682 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

