Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.17 Million Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,681 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 277,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 173,066 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,135,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 23.2% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 229,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43,089 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.61. 22,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $72.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.78.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 24.97%.The business had revenue of $393.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELS

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.