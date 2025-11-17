Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Coupang, Inc. $CPNG

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Coupang by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Coupang by 600.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $28.16. 441,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,968,524. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Coupang had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.16%.The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Coupang’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 21,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $686,767.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 815,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $26,007,608.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 503,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,533.12. The trade was a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 913,633 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,084. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Barclays lifted their target price on Coupang from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Coupang from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Coupang from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CPNG

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.