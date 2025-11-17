Westpac Banking Corp Buys Shares of 4,245 Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of H. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth about $191,922,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,229,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $24,500,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,877,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,800,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,578,000 after acquiring an additional 116,813 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $472,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,122. The trade was a 17.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 23,586 shares of company stock worth $3,611,550 in the last 90 days. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.89. 46,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.63. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a one year low of $102.43 and a one year high of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently -64.52%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.