Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,920 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 44,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 621,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,220,000 after acquiring an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of COWZ opened at $58.51 on Monday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

