Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 638,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,353,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 33,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 116,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEMG opened at $67.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.29 and a 1-year high of $69.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

