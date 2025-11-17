Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 981 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $2,718,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.4% during the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 53.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 259,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $107.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

