Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 844 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 488.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,977,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,020,000 after buying an additional 7,451,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,742,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,404,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,912,000 after buying an additional 411,085 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,367,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11,389.7% in the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 313,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 310,370 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VONV stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a $0.8094 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

