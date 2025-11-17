Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.82, with a volume of 33704 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEF. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$114.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.75, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($5.71) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of C$233.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Kernaghan bought 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.23 per share, with a total value of C$247,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,609,800 shares in the company, valued at C$19,687,854. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Kernwood Limited bought 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$247,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,609,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,687,854. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their position. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $2,781,996. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

