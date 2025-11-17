WEMIX (WEMIX) Price Reaches $0.52 on Major Exchanges

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WEMIX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $237.56 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WEMIX

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 548,652,515 coins and its circulating supply is 458,456,246 coins. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 548,634,515.0478008 with 458,439,146.8255647 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.51347567 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $3,850,917.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

