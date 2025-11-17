Welltower Inc. $WELL is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,509,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the quarter. Welltower makes up approximately 4.5% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $385,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 704.8% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $246.00 price target on Welltower in a research note on Friday, October 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital set a $196.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.07.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $193.86 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $133.05 billion, a PE ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average is $163.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.14%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.