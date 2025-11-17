WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised WEBTOON Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of NASDAQ WBTN opened at $12.83 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.21 million. WEBTOON Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.WEBTOON Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. WEBTOON Entertainment has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in WEBTOON Entertainment by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych bought a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the first quarter worth $123,000.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

