WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 9,546 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $46,400,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,681,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 56,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,839,000 after acquiring an additional 81,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 928,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after acquiring an additional 93,633 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 845,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLB opened at $22.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

