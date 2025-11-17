WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 295.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 44.3% during the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 29.2% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank Of Canada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RY. Cibc World Mkts lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:RY opened at $147.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $106.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Royal Bank Of Canada’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.