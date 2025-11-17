WealthShield Partners LLC Has $121,000 Position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF $NUEM

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,686.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 313,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 94,283 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,132,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,135,000 after buying an additional 35,254 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $658,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 29.4%

BATS NUEM opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.62. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $34.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.90.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

