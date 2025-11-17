WAX (WAXP) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One WAX coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $47.09 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,497,204,063 coins and its circulating supply is 4,492,123,108 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

