Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $588,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,881,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,353,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502,415 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,022,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,264,297,000 after buying an additional 56,871 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,459,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,054,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,035 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,563,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $927,571,000 after acquiring an additional 960,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 21.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,136,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $697,694,000 after acquiring an additional 739,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.4%

TEL stock opened at $238.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $228.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,868.24. The trade was a 47.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total value of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,171 shares of company stock worth $31,380,209 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.