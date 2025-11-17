Wanchain Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $13.15 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $13.15 million and $3.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00015934 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00005678 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,727,063 coins and its circulating supply is 198,727,062 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official message board is medium.com/wanchain-foundation. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

