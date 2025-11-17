Wall Street Zen Upgrades Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE) to Buy

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PRE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Prenetics Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prenetics Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prenetics Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Prenetics Global Price Performance

Shares of Prenetics Global stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. Prenetics Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Prenetics Global (NASDAQ:PRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Prenetics Global had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $23.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Prenetics Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prenetics Global will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prenetics Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 333,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in Prenetics Global during the third quarter valued at $979,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Prenetics Global by 581.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Prenetics Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Prenetics Global Company Profile

Prenetics Global Limited, a genomics-driven health sciences company, engages in revolutionizing prevention, early detection, and treatment. It offers CircleDNA, a prevention arm that uses whole exome sequencing to offer comprehensive consumer DNA test. The company also, through its joint venture, Insighta, engages in pioneering multi-cancer early detection technologies.

