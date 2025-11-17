Wall Street Zen Upgrades Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN) to Hold

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PDYN has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Palladyne AI in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Palladyne AI in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palladyne AI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Palladyne AI Stock Down 4.3%

PDYN stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.74. Palladyne AI has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.11.

Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:PDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 million. Palladyne AI had a negative net margin of 953.45% and a negative return on equity of 133.19%.

Insider Transactions at Palladyne AI

In other Palladyne AI news, insider Kristi Martindale sold 6,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $47,532.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 312,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,791.12. This represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Denis Garagic sold 14,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $109,882.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 584,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,653.78. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock worth $200,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palladyne AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDYN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palladyne AI in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Palladyne AI by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 202,571 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palladyne AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Palladyne AI by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Palladyne AI during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Palladyne AI Company Profile

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

