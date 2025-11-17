Wall Street Zen Upgrades Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) to “Hold”

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurogene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurogene
Neurogene Stock Performance
Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurogene by 120.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 811,750 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter worth about $12,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neurogene by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurogene by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 59,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Neurogene Company Profile
Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurogene
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.