Wall Street Zen Upgrades Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE) to “Hold”

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Neurogene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ NGNE opened at $22.77 on Friday. Neurogene has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGNE. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in Neurogene by 120.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,486,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 811,750 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the third quarter worth about $12,114,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Neurogene by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Neurogene by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 59,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 81.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 42,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

