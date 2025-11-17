Wall Street Zen Upgrades Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) to “Hold”

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GFR. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Greenfire Resources from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greenfire Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Shares of NYSE GFR opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Greenfire Resources has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenfire Resources by 98.8% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenfire Resources during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Greenfire Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 79,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 43,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenfire Resources by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 533,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

