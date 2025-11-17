Wall Street Zen Upgrades European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) to Strong-Buy

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of European Wax Center in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on European Wax Center in a report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $5.50 price objective on European Wax Center in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

European Wax Center stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.84 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIG Capital LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,057,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 816,657 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,902,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 67,542 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 408,723 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 814,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 724,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 565,099 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

