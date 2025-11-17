Wall Street Zen Upgrades Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) to Hold

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastman Kodak in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $710.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $269.00 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Eastman Kodak

In other news, SVP Roger W. Byrd sold 19,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $157,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,128. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KODK. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

