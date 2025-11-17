Wall Street Zen Downgrades Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) to Hold

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RNGR. Zacks Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

RNGR opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The company has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.39. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 2.72%.The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 36,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $527,059.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,001,805 shares in the company, valued at $14,516,154.45. This represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 60,541 shares of company stock worth $871,055 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 51.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

