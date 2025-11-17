Wall Street Zen Downgrades Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) to Sell

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NKTX stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.01. Nkarta has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.16.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Nkarta by 3,437.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 27,361 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 36.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

