Wall Street Zen Downgrades MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Sell

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGTX. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MeiraGTx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MGTX opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.35. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.29.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 615.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,065.47%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MeiraGTx will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $398,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,313,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,024,317.37. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of MeiraGTx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $212,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 829,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,611.78. The trade was a 2.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 96.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 69,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MeiraGTx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

About MeiraGTx

(Get Free Report)

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.