Wall Street Zen Downgrades Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) to Sell

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flex LNG in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flex LNG in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLNG

Flex LNG Stock Performance

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Flex LNG has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.69.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Flex LNG had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 27.84%.The business had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.52 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex LNG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Flex LNG by 4.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 20.3% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Flex LNG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LPG) through the ownership and operation of LNG carriers. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.