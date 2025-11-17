Wabtec $WAB Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $8,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabtec by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 439,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,935,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Wabtec by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,592,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,062,000 after purchasing an additional 398,782 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Wabtec by 6.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Wabtec during the second quarter worth $334,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.78.

Wabtec Stock Performance

NYSE:WAB opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.25. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $151.81 and a 1-year high of $216.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.04. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.850-9.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.53%.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, EVP Gregory Sbrocco sold 2,424 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.77, for a total value of $493,938.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,076.85. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $366,090.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 129,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,375,028.57. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock worth $5,315,871 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

See Also

