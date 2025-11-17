Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $337,000 Position in PTC Inc. $PTC

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $179.61 on Monday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $219.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.21. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The firm had revenue of $893.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.820 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.490-8.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.92.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

